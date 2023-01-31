The Port of Long Beach in southern California is proposing to build a 400-acre (1.6km2) floating wind assembly terminal to help enable the state's 25GW sector ambitions.

The so-called Pier Wind proposal would see land within the port developed into “the largest facility specifically designed to accommodate the assembly of offshore wind turbines in the US,” the port operator said.

“As a deepwater port with the best attributes in this state for a purpose-built wind turbine assembly facility, the Port of Long Beach figures to have a major role in this exciting new programme,” executive director Mario Cordero said.