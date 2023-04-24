The offshore wind industry today (Monday) delivered a lengthy to-do list to European leaders gathering for the largest ever summit on North Sea energy, warning them that current policies can’t deliver the massive ramp-up needed to support the targets the politicians will put their pens to.

More than 100 companies spanning the offshore wind supply chain and associated sectors such as green hydrogen signed a joint declaration demanding action on issues ranging from port infrastructure – where the industry wants to see a €9bn ($9.9bn)