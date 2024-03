New York’s move to expand its pipeline of active projects through its fourth-round solicitation (NY4) “will restore developer confidence in a nascent US offshore wind industry battling adverse economic headwinds over the last three years,” said BNEF senior associate in wind energy Atin Jain.

The rushed round returned 1.7GW of capacity to the state that would otherwise have been cancelled – not quite the 4GW already lost but raising New York’s pipeline of contracted capacity to 5.8GW,