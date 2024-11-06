Poland sees offshore wind as military 'opportunity' in contrast to Sweden

WindPoland sees offshore wind as military 'opportunity' in contrast to SwedenSector in talks with military to place radar and sonar systems at offshore wind farms, Polish association and WindEurope sayInfantry combat vehicle arrive ashore after leaving Polish Navy warship ORP Torun during military drills of Polish and NATO soldiers near the Vistula Spit canal, near Krynica Morska, northern Poland.Photo: Getty/AFP via Getty Images/AFP via Getty Images/NTB scanpixBernd RadowitzEuropean Editor, Recharge