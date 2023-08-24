Poland has enshrined in law a higher offshore wind target of nearly 18GW by 2040, while efforts are also underway to raise an interim goal for 2030 to close to 12GW.

The lower house of parliament, the Sejm, in July had passed an amendment to the country’s renewable energy sources act containing the higher 2040 target, which last week was ratified by President Andrzej Duda. A senate committee, meanwhile, was pushing for the higher 2030 goal.

The legal confirmation of the new targets came after Anna Łukaszewska-Trzeciakowska, then undersecretary of state for climate and environment, told the WindEurope 2023 conference in Copenhagen in April that the government as part of a second phase of offshore wind expansion plans to tender off 12GW of additional capacity in the Baltic Sea.