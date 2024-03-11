Norwegian companies Odfjell Oceanwind and Source Galileo, together with Japan's Kansai Electric Power, have been awarded NKr2bn ($292m) in capex funding through the Norwegian government-backed Enova fund for an advanced floating offshore wind project designed to serve the Hammerfest region on the Barents Sea coast.

The demonstration project selected for a Enova grant is called GoliatVIND. It covers plans to install 75MW of wind power through five turbines connected to the oil and gas infrastructure on the Goliat oil and gas field, utilising an existing power cable to shore.

The project is planned to be in operation in 2027 and is also intended to help underpin the partners' future plans to participate in Norway's floating offshore wind investment, including at the Utsira Nord tender, the partners say.

"It's truly exciting to receive recognition for the value GoliatVIND holds as a demonstration project for floating offshore wind in Norway. Such support is absolutely crucial to lift these kinds of projects at this early stage, putting Norway on the map and creating increased opportunities for the Norwegian supply industry," commented Gunnar Birkeland, CEO of Norwegian renewables company Source Galileo.

The project has selected Odfjell Oceanwind’s patented Deepsea Star semisubmersible foundation technology.

"This grant is a breakthrough for Odfjell Oceanwind and our technologies and is an important step towards us demonstrating the Deepsea Star with 15MW turbines," said Per Lund, CEO of Odfjell Oceanwind.

"[The grant] also demonstrates the Government’s continued commitment to let Norwegian companies lead the way in the global floating offshore wind market," he added.

Enova's resources are disbursed from Norway's Climate and Energy Fund

Japan’s Kansai Electric Power also forms part of a joint venture that has installed a 2MW floating wind pilot called DemoSATH at 11 miles off the Basque city of Bilbao. The other partners there are Spain’s Saitec Offshore Technologies and German energy giant RWE.