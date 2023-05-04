Plans for a £20bn ($25bn) floating wind-powered North Sea 'ring main' transmission network have been unveiled by the biggest winner in Scotland’s pioneering auction to electrify offshore oil & gas production using renewables.

Cerulean Winds and development partner Frontier Power claimed their North Sea Renewables Grid (NSRG) in the Central North Sea could be one of the UK’s largest ever infrastructure projects, offering a ‘plug-in’ option for hydrocarbons.

With 3GW across three sites, Cerulean was the largest single winner in the INTOG leasing round held by Crown Estate Scotland to spur North Sea green electrification.