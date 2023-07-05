Seabed for the first Celtic Sea floating wind farms tendered off southwest England and Wales is set to be the closest to shore of any potential sites originally considered, said The Crown Estate.

The UK seabed landlord has narrowed down the acreage on offer for its milestone 4GW floating auction to four project development areas (PDAs) in a zone near the mouth of the Bristol Channel (see map at foot).

In contrast to other areas originally considered further out to sea, the Crown Estate said “these sites offer an attractive investment opportunity for developers in a global market as a first phase of development in the Celtic Sea.