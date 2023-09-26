Principle Power, whose three-column semi-submersible designs have already been deployed on pioneering floating wind projects, has launched a fourth generation of its WindFloat concept aimed at lower cost industrialisation and facilitating supply chain participation in regions with differing fabrication capacities and port characteristics.

The innovations include an alternative design that shifts from tubular to hexagonal geometry as part of a new flat-panel and pontoon-based solution that is ultimately geared toward upscaling production in a floating wind industry still struggling to mature toward gigascale deployments.