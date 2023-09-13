Petrobras said it will help develop a 7MW onshore wind turbine, marking a significant new foray into renewables technology by the Brazilian state oil & gas giant.

Petrobras will invest R$130m ($26.3m) to jointly develop the 7MW machine with WEG, the Brazilian industrial conglomerate that is already active in the wind power sector.

The partners expect series production of the turbine to begin in 2025.

Petrobras said: “In addition to its role in the expansion of national onshore wind energy, the development of this 7MW wind turbine will have a positive impact on the future of offshore wind energy in Brazil.