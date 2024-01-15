Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has started a series of offshore wind measurements in the vicinity of two of its biggest oilfields to study the potential for floating wind projects aimed at reducing emissions.

The studies, which are being carried out in conjunction with oilfield project partners Shell, TotalEnergies, China National Petroleum Corporation and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), are focused on the Mero and Libra fields, both located at water depths extending beyond 2,000 metres.