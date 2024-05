Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras wants to put a pilot project in place to test wind power potential off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte, a state located on the northeastern shoulder of the country.

Petrobras boss Jean Paul Prates — who as a former energy secretary of Rio Grande do Norte played a key role in turning the state into one of Brazil's biggest producers of onshore wind power — signed a memorandum of understanding with the state's current governor Fatima Bezerra on Monday.