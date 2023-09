A developer has pulled the plug on what would have been one of the UK’s largest onshore wind farms, slamming a "perverse" situation that he said left the renewable project unviable while a giant new North Sea oil & gas field steams ahead.

Community Windpower is halting development of its 308MW Sanquhar II project, which would have been able to power around 350,000 homes, in the latest blow to the UK’s wind power ambitions.