Pattern Energy announced two initial long-term power off-take deals with Shell Energy North America and University of California for its planned $5bn, 3.5GW SunZia Wind project in the US state of New Mexico, the largest in the western hemisphere.

Contractual terms for the PPAs, which involve deliverable physical energy, were not made public. Pattern, based in San Francisco, expects to begin project construction later this year and start delivering power to western electricity markets in 2026 via its proposed $3bn, 550-mile (885-mile) SunZia transmission line.