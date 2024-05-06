Parts of a NEG wind turbine on Sunday fell into a forest area in the wind farm Hainhaus-Bad König in Germany’s Hesse state.

No one was hurt.

According to current findings, two assembly flaps and all three gap covers of the three wind turbine blades fell to the ground for yet unknown reasons, local police said.

Operator WHS Enertec confirmed to Recharge that the incident occurred at a V82-1.5MW model. The older model is from NEG Micon, a wind turbine manufacturer which merged with Vestas more than 20 years ago. The turbine has not been under Vestas' service for over ten years.

“Late on Sunday morning … walkers reported suspicious noises and observations of a wind turbine that was still rotating in the Hainhaus/Bad-König-Kimbach wind farm area,” the police said its report.

“Larger components were also lying below the system on the ground and in the adjacent forest area.”

Article continues below the advert

The police and fire brigade were immediately dispatched to close the adjacent forest paths and a nearby state road. The turbine was switched off by a technician and shut down as it could not be ruled out that other components would come loose from the machine.

Technicians are being sent to the site of the debris today to determine the possible cause of the damage, the police said.

Christian Schmale from WHS was quoted as saying on ARD that he suspects that "loose parts in the rotation led to the damage” at the 20-year-old turbine.

"This type of defect has actually occurred for the first time."

UPDATES to add confirmation that incident occurred at a legacy NEG wind turbine, not Vestas.