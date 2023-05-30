Belgian developer Parkwind together with Australian oil & gas company Beach Energy, as well as a consortium led by Mainstream Renewable Power have bid in an offshore wind auction in the state of Victoria.

Awards are expected to be announced by the end of this year as southern Victoria is leading Australia’s offshore wind development aspirations with the first offshore wind licencing round as part of a plan to exit coal-fired generation and utilise existing high-capacity grid infrastructure.

“With our offshore wind expertise and Beach Energy’s proven track record in Australian offshore operations, we bring a world-leading solution to support Victoria’s and by extension, Australia’s green energy ambitions,” Parkwind co-CEO François Van Leeuw said.