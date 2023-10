Nordic developer OX2 and Finnish limestone products maker Nordkalk are considering tapping into two of the world’s largest offshore wind projects – the 5.5GW Aurora and the 3.9GW Pleione-Ran arrays off the Swedish Baltic Sea island of Gotland – for the production of e-fuel.

The e-fuel could be used in Nordkalk’s own facilities, but also for shipping and other industries and to make Gotland a hub for green growth and development.