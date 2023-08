The absence of “costly auctions” for seabed leases in Sweden and Finland is “very beneficial” for developers, OX2 CEO Paul Stormoen said as the Nordic developer is hopeful to win further final permits for offshore wind projects in both Nordic countries this year or next.

Stormoen spoke to Recharge after OX2 and its partner – the investment arm of Ikea owner Ingka group – had obtained a Natura 2000 environmental permit for its 1.5GW Triton offshore wind project off southern Sweden.