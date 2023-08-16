The 1.5GW Triton offshore wind project off southern Sweden that is being developed by OX2 and the investment arm of Ikea parent Ingka Group has received a Natura 2000 environmental permit.

The county administrative board of the Skåne region in June had already recommended the gigascale project to be granted a permit to be built in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone.

The Natura 2000 permit and the county recommendation are key prerequisites to obtain one of the much-coveted final approvals by the Nordic country’s central government.