OX2 has started development of another gigascale offshore wind project off Finland, the 1.4GW Tyrsky wind farm in the Gulf of Bothnia in the country’s exclusive economic zone, adding to an already massive project pipeline in waters around the Nordic country.

The developer last year had received a research permit for Tyrsky from the Finnish government, and as a next step plans to carry out an environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The project could be in operation around 2030 in waters about 30 kilometres northwest of the city of Vaasa.