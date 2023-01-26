Turbine giant Siemens Gamesa is resuming US blade manufacturing and nacelle assembly, while calling on policymakers to address pressing challenges that “must be cleared” for wind to play a key role in the country’s future energy system.

“At this time, Siemens Gamesa has returned the Fort Madison, Iowa, blade facility to production, and we are in the initial stages to return the Hutchinson, Kansas, nacelle facility to production over the next month,” Shannon Sturgill, CEO Onshore North America, said in an email.