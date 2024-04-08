Offshore wind developer Orsted has awarded a long-term contract for one of the advanced wind farm installation vessels that shipowner Cadeler currently has under construction.

Under the terms of the contract, Orsted has secured installation vessel capacity for upcoming construction projects from the first quarter of 2027 to the end of 2030, according to a Cadeler statement.

The contract refers to a new-built A-Class vessel featuring a hybrid design that allows transport and install both foundations and turbines.