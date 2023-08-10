Orsted CEO Mads Nipper said the offshore wind giant still expects to take a final investment decision (FID) this year on its Hornsea 3 North Sea mega-project amid turbulence in the UK offshore wind sector.

Nipper told reporters today (Thursday) as he discussed latest financial results that “we are confident of satisfactory returns despite some of the challenges” as it continues to build an investment case for Hornsea 3.

The 2.9GW project – Orsted’s largest globally – has been under scrutiny for months since it warned that the project was “at risk” amid a deteriorating UK investment environment exacerbated by global supply chain and inflationary pressures.