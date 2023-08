A poor second quarter caused Orsted to report a 55% fall in earnings for the first half of 2023, but underlying improvement in the key offshore wind sector allowed the renewables developer to stick to its full-year guidance.

Orsted reported a net loss of DKr538m ($79m) in the second quarter, compared with a net profit of DKr269m in the same period last year.

The company's January-June profit of DKr2.7bn, was down from the DKr6bn gain reported for the same six-month period in 2022.