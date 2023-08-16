Orsted has paused plans to tap one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms – the UK's 1.3GW Hornsea 2 – for green hydrogen production.

The Danish group and partner Phillips 66 said they will withdraw funding bids from the Gigastack project led by hydrogen specialist ITM Power, which aimed to deploy a 100MW H 2 electrolyser onshore powered by the wind farm to supply a refinery in northeast England.

The news came after it emerged that Gigastack won’t be proceeding to the negotiation stage of the UK government’s so-called Hydrogen Business Model (HBM) subsidy, to be awarded in Q4 this year.