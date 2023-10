Orsted shares plunged after the global offshore wind giant was knocked back by New York regulators in its bid to secure better terms for its Sunrise Wind project.

The Danish group’s shares were as much as 10% down in mid-afternoon trading in Copenhagen following the decision by the New York Public Service Commission (PSC), which rejected requests from Orsted and its joint venture partner Eversource for a 27% increase on previously agreed terms for the 920MW Sunrise Wind.