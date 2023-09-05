Orsted saw a further plunge in its share price on Tuesday after the global offshore wind giant was downgraded to a negative outlook by financial ratings group Moody’s on the back of big potential US offshore wind impairments it revealed last week.

Moody’s said its decision to move Orsted from a stable outlook comes after the Danish group’s announcement that it would be taking impairments of up to DKr16bn ($2.3bn) on a trio of US projects, citing headwinds ranging from supplier delays to tax credit eligibility.