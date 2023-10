Orsted has signed an agreement to divest half of the under-construction 253MW Gode Wind 3 wind farm in the German North Sea to UK investor Glennmont Partners, a unit of TIAA investment management arm Nuveen.

The Danish utility today (Tuesday) has also said it has selected Cathay Life Insurance as preferred bidder for 50% of its 583MW Greater Changhua 4 offshore wind project in Taiwan.