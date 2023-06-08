Global renewables giant Orsted at its capital markets day unveiled upgraded financial forecasts of higher profitability, operational earnings and growth through 2027, helped by ‘political tailwinds’ in the US and Europe.

Since its last CMD in 2021, unprecedented political backing has emerged, such as the transformative incentives granted under the US Inflation Reduction Act and the EU’s Net Zero Industrial Act, the Denmark-based offshore wind champion said – which both push up the renewables industry’s growth potential.

But the group also cautioned it will continue a disciplined financial course, only pick the most value-creating projects, and possibly even exit already awarded projects if no financial decision has been made yet and the company finds the value creation in them not to be sufficient.