Orsted scrapped two of America's largest wind farm projects, the 1.1GW Ocean Wind 1 and 1.15GW Ocean Wind 2 contracted to New Jersey, over continuing supply chain turmoil, high interest rates, and permitting delays and announced DKr28.4bn ($4bn) of impairment charges for the first nine months of the year.

“We are extremely disappointed to announce that we are ceasing the development of Ocean Wind 1 and 2,” said Mads Nipper, group CEO.