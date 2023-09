While Orsted’s struggling US portfolio remains headline news, the developer continues to advance projects across the Northeast, including signing a major supply chain contract for 1.1GW Ocean Wind 1 with New Jersey-based infrastructure firm Riggs Distler.

Orsted said Friday its new contract with Riggs Distler is for onshore heavy civil, mechanical, and electrical services for foundations supporting the massive turbines.

The New Jersey-bound project was recently approved