Renewables development giant Orsted claimed its offshore wind sites were “back on track” as its key earnings driver as it reported operating profit in line with expectations but down on a year earlier.

The Danish group confirmed its guidance for the year as it posted a first quarter profit of DKr6.9bn ($1bn) before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), down from DKr9.4bn in the same period in 2022.

Orsted said the fall was “to a large extent driven by temporary positive effects from revaluation of our gas storage during Q1 2022 due to the high and volatile gas prices vs a loss during Q1 2023”.