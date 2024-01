Utility Eversource will take a hit of up to $1.6bn on the value of the US offshore wind projects it jointly owns with Orsted as it advances a planned sale of the stakes to a “leading global private infrastructure investor”.

Eversource announced an expected fourth quarter impairment of $1.4bn-$1.6bn as it updated investors on progress of previously announced sale plans of its 50% ownership of the South Fork, Revolution and Sunrise projects totalling 1.75GW