US federal regulators approved the environmental review for New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm, Orsted's 1.1GW Ocean Wind 1, but questions still linger over the project’s economic viability.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), lead regulator of energy development in US waters, said the final environmental impact statement (EIS) will be published in the Federal Review, the nation’s journal of record, on 26 May, bringing the years-long process to a close.

“BOEM continues to make progress towards a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a new clean energy industry in the United States,” said the agency's director Elizabeth Klein.