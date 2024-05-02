Danish wind developer Orsted has claimed signs of success in its efforts to focus on project execution and de-risking in response to the financial headwinds that the company suffered in 2023.

Announcing its financial results for the first quarter, Orsted said ramp-up from the 900MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a wind farm in Taiwan and the 130MW South Fork project in the US, along with higher wind speeds, had lifted operating profit (earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisition) to DKr7.5bn,