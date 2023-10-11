US offshore wind pacesetter Orsted commenced onshore construction activities for its 1.1GW Ocean Wind 1 on Tuesday, a milestone for the beleaguered New Jersey offshore wind project in the crosshairs of sector opponents over tax credits and a rash of whale strandings.

The project was issued its record of decision (ROD) by federal offshore energy regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) last summer and received final state and federal permits in September, enabling it to go forward with construction.