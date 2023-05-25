US offshore wind pacesetter Orsted will acquire uncommitted lease acreage and operations and maintenance assets from local utility partner Eversource Energy in a deal valued at $625m, the companies announced today.

The joint venture (JV) is developing three of the US' earliest projects – 132MW South Fork and 920MW Sunrise, both bound for New York, and 704MW Revolution, split between Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The lease area – 0500 – off Massachusetts covers over 187,000 acres (759km2) and holds at least 4GW of capacity – although likely more.