The massive write-downs at Danish developer Orsted on its US offshore wind portfolio have also affected turbine manufacturer Vestas, Sydbank chief analyst Jacob Pedersen said.

“The Orsted hurricane gives a strong price headwind to Vestas shares”, Pedersen said in a note to investors as they “have put a spotlight on major offshore wind challenges here and now.”

Vestas fell 1.01% to DKr153.04 ($21.99) per share in early morning trading in Copenhagen on Thursday, but the stock has shed more than 9% since Orsted on August 29 acknowledged it foresees up to DKr16bn ($2.3bn)