Orsted lacks a ‘Plan B’ and is exposed to challenges beyond those faced by the wider renewable energy sector, said analysts at Barclays as they slashed the bank’s target price for the Danish giant’s shares by almost 40%.

Barclays cuts its target price for Orsted to DKr430 from DKr700 previously, reflecting the offshore wind group’s capital investment plans, the inflation and higher borrowing costs it faces, and the $2.3bn