Orsted gave the investment green light for almost a gigawatt more offshore wind in Taiwan that will sell power under a record-breaking deal.

The Danish group announced a final investment decision on 920MW of capacity at its Greater Changhua 2b and 4 projects but did not say how much they will cost to build.

The plants will be “funded by capital provided by the Orsted Group combined with debt capital sourced from the domestic Taiwanese market – backed by an Orsted parent company guarantee,” said the developer.