Orsted today (Wednesday) took a final investment decision to build the 2.9GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm off the UK, a project overshadowed for most of the year by doubts over its financial viability.

The Danish group said Hornsea 3 – which it billed as the world’s single largest offshore wind farm – will make a major contribution to the UK’s ambition to get 50GW in the water by 2030.