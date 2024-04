The recent cost increase crisis won’t affect offshore wind projects that are currently being built in Germany or have been awarded in recent years, but it will have an impact on offshore wind bids this year and next as prices will go up in the supply chain, Orsted’s Germany chief Jörg Kubitza said.

Kubitza said projects under construction in the North Sea such as Orsted’s Gode Wind 3 or Borkum Riffgrund 3 won’t suffer any impairments as projects in the US have done.