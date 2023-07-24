Global renewables giant Orsted has announced its exit from one of the world’s most iconic offshore wind farms, the 630MW London Array – a project that simultaneously shows how far wind at sea has come in a decade and how the challenges remain the same.

Orsted – at the time still known as Dong Energy – co-built the London in the Thames Estuary in southern England early last decade to create what was then the world’s largest offshore wind farm, originally owning 50% of the project.

Orsted said today (Monday) it will sell its remaining 25% interest to asset management group Schroders Greencoat for £717m ($922m).

The new quarter-owner will join Orsted’s original partners RWE and Masdar, plus Canadian investment group CDPQ, in a project which was seen as giant statement of intent by the industry when it entered service in 2013, as well as a source of great pride to a UK sector which suffered a big blow last week when Vattenfall shelved its gigascale Norfolk Boreas project in the North Sea.

London Array’s history offers strong parallels to the challenges facing the contemporary industry.

Oil giant Shell was originally due to lead the project but pulled out after raising questions over the business case for offshore wind and saying carbon capture and storage should be the focus of its ambitions – a situation with eerie echoes of the present day backtracking on renewables by the oil & gas sector.

Dong/Orsted and its partners picked up the baton, but original plans to expand the project to 1GW hit the rocks when an extension was refused on the grounds of impact on seabirds – still a big issue for the sector, and the reason for delays to several of Orsted’s latest multi-gigawatt developments, whose vast scale demonstrates how far the industry has come in a decade.

One big difference between London Array and the new breed of offshore wind farms is the turbines. The Thames Estuary project uses 175, 3.6MW Siemens machines – today considered small for an onshore wind farm – while the latest are scoping the use of 15MW models.

Orsted’s chief financial officer Daniel Lerup said: “We’re very pleased to have found a strong new owner for our remaining minority interest in London Array. We continue to see significant appetite for offshore wind as an asset class.”

The funds raised will be used for Orsted’s investment programme, which Lerup said will require DKr475bn ($71bn).

Orsted is the biggest player in UK offshore wind and is currently looking to build the 2.8GW Hornsea 3 in the North Sea, which it has warned UK government faces a viability challenge due to soaring costs and other challenges.

Lerup insisted that Orsted “remains committed to the UK offshore wind market and will continue to make significant investments in the country’s green transformation both onshore- and offshore”.