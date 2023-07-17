Danish developer Orsted and joint venture (JV) partner Eversource’s Revolution offshore wind project took a major step forward with the release of the final environmental impact statement (EIS) for the 704MW array off coastal Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Publication of the final EIS by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), regulator of energy development in federal waters, moves the project towards its record of decision (ROD) expected this summer, after which construction can begin.

“This milestone represents another important step forward in building a new clean energy economy here in the United States,” said BOEM director Elizabeth Klein.