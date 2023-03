The pacesetting US offshore wind joint venture (JV) of Danish developer Orsted and New England utility Eversource behind some of the nation’s earliest projects has thrown its hat into the Rhode Island round 2 solicitation with its 884MW Revolution Wind 2 proposal.

Rhode Island’s round 2 closed at noon today (Monday). It seeks to procure between 600MW and 1GW of capacity to enable the state to reach its ambitious target of 100% clean energy by 2033 – the earliest such goal in the US.