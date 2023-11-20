Orsted and local utility Eversource installed the first of a dozen Siemens Gamesa 11MW turbines at the joint venture-owned South Fork Wind array off eastern Long Island, highlighting the sector's progress amid headwinds.

This is the second project to go into offshore construction following sector pioneer Vineyard Wind 1 and launches New York on its 9GW by 2035 goal.

“New York is paving the way towards a clean energy future, and the installation of our first offshore wind turbine marks a momentous step forward,” governor Kathy Hochul said.