Global offshore wind champion Orsted is trimming its 2030 ambition for wind at sea as a “direct result of taking a very high priority to value creation”, CEO Mads Nipper said, pointing to reconfigurations of projects in the US and Poland.

The company now aims to have installed a gross 28GW of wind at sea by 2030 instead of 30GW previously envisaged – out of a (substantiated and opportunity) offshore wind pipeline of 76GW. Orsted at its capital markets day in London earlier today had actually boosted its overall profits and growth outlook, but Nipper also made clear that to maintain high returns, a stricter financial scrutiny of some projects is needed.