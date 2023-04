Offshore wind power could be stored as liquid air under a collaboration between renewables giant Orsted and UK-based storage pioneer Highview Power.

Orsted and Highview Power will spend this year assessing the technical and economic case for co-locating the latter’s liquid air energy storage (LAES) technology with UK offshore wind projects.

Highview uses largely off-the-shelf equipment to cool air down to -196C, which shrinks its volume by a factor of 700.