Danish green giant Orsted has continued the overhaul of its top team following a trouble-hit 2023 by appointing Rasmus Errboe in a new position of deputy CEO.

The appointment will see the creation of a new management structure under Errboe, who had recently served as interim CFO, with three regional CEOs reporting to him.

Orsted has overhauled its top team following what has been described as an annus