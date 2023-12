Orsted has completed the divestment of half of the 253MW Gode Wind 3 wind project in the German North Sea to funds managed by UK investor Glennmont Partners, a unit of TIAA investment management arm Nuveen.

Orsted had been awarded Gode Wind 3 in 2017 and 2018 as two separate projects with a weighted average feed-in tariff of €81 ($87.4)/MWh.